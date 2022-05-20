Il Divo will play a concert in Lima, Peru, with a tribute to the late Carlos Marín

Il Divo will return to Peru after a five-year hiatus as part of their internatinoal “Greatest Hits” tour,which will also pay tribute to their beloved bandmate Carlos Marín, who died unexpectedly of COVID-19 at the end of last year.

The concert will take place on May 21 at the Arena Peru Explanada and will feature a selection of the best songs from the most important classical crossover group.

The group, made up of the American David Miller, Frenchman Sebastien Izambard and the Swiss Urs Buhler, will also bring a special guest to perform alongside them, Mexican-American baritone Steven LaBrie.

“We are very excited to return to this country after several years and connect our music with our fans. Also to share our feelings after the last event, which was the loss of Carlos,” said Sebastien during a press conference this week.

The group is on tour to promote their new album, “For Once In My Life: A Celebration Of Motown.” However, due to the unexpected loss of Marín in 2021, the group decided to pay tribute to their partner who was a major part of the group for its first two decades in existence..

“Carlos had a great personality, with the rare combination of an incredibly beautiful God-given voice, and absolutely immense talent. His passion, joy and sense of humor made him such a magical person, and his laugh always motivated everyone. He was loved by millions of fans around the world and we were lucky and honored to perform with him for so many years,” said the band.

“His joy, friendship and brilliant voice will be sorely missed. In his honor, we will create the Carlos Marín Foundation and play tributes to him at our upcoming concerts. We want everyone to remember him for his beautiful soul and his incredible talent.”

Il Divo is the most commercially successful classical crossover group in international music history. The group was formed in 2003 and have sold over 30 million albums worldwide to date, with 160 gold and platinum albums in 33 countries to their credit.

Il Divo was also one of the first classical crossover music groups to have a debut album at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart.

Il Divo’s hits include “Time To Say Goodbye,” “Amazing Grace, “Sei Parte Ormai Di Me,” “Unchained Melody,” “Regresa A Mí,” “La Promesa,” among many others.

Tickets are available on Teleticket.