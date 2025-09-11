From Europe to the Andes: International initiative seeks to build the first dog sanctuary in Cusco

Lima, Peru – What began as spontaneous portraits of dogs in Europe now aims to transform the lives of hundreds of animals in the Andes. Swiss-Peruvian photographer Michel Rohner and his American husband Dillon Beckmann are leading the Paws Around the World project, which seeks to finance a permanent sanctuary for abandoned dogs in Cusco through their Cusco Canine Rescue NGO.

The southeastern city of Cusco is known as the historic capital of the Inca Empire, today a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It is one of Peru’s most iconic cities and a major destination for travelers worldwide.

Considered the “navel of the world”, Cusco remains a symbol of Andean culture and spirituality. Beyond its role as the gateway to Machu Picchu, the city embodies both the richness of Peru’s history and the challenges of its present, including the struggle of countless stray dogs that roam its streets.

A street dog rests near a local street vendor in Ollantaytambo, Peru. Image Courtesy of Cusco Canine Rescue.

According to the Ministry of Health (MINSA), there are approximately 6 million stray dogs across Peru.

In an interview with Peru Reports, Rohner recalled his return to Peru in 2021, after nearly four decades abroad. Although he initially traveled with the idea of visiting the tourist circuit, what truly struck him were the strays.

“The suffering is not hidden; it’s part of daily life. I saw dogs starving, poisoned, beaten, and countless others simply fighting to survive one more night,” the photographer noted.

From that experience, he decided that Cusco needed more than just small temporary shelters. In his words, it required “a permanent, large, open-air sanctuary where dogs could heal and live with dignity until they found a forever home.”

A white pitbull mix dashes across Cusco’s Plaza de Armas, a lively snapshot of city life and its canine residents. Image courtesy of Cusco Canine Rescue.

Challenges in launching the sanctuary

The process of establishing the organization has not been easy. Gaining nonprofit status in the United States took nearly a year, during which Rohner invested his own savings in legal fees and the development of a digital platform.

“It was costly, but essential to demonstrate legitimacy and transparency,” he explained.

Now, the main challenge is financial. Building a sanctuary in the Andes requires significant resources, and the global economic climate is not favorable. “Still, every step forward reminds us why we began,” he said.

Emily Ellis, founder of Colitas con Canas, consoles one of her rescued dogs at her shelter in Urubamba, Peru. Image courtesy of Cusco Canine Rescue.

A digital sustainability model

Rohner and Beckmann are working on the sustainability of the project by leveraging digital media. Their strategy includes generating income from their YouTube channel Arf & Wag, with the goal of securing funding via AdSense.

“This way, anyone can support our mission at no cost, simply by watching, sharing, and engaging with our content,” Rohner noted.

The organization also foresees additional income through merchandise sales, donor recognition programs, voluntourism experiences, and livestreams- including a Twitch channel that would broadcast sanctuary activities 24/7.

A street dog rests near a local street vendor in Ollantaytambo, Peru. Image courtesy of Cusco Canine Rescue.

Local collaboration

Paws Around the World has already gained support in Cusco. Rohner highlights the work of small local shelters that are operating at full capacity.

“Our goal is to create a place that not only rescues dogs, but also supports the people of Cusco who love them and need help caring for them,” he said.

The couple’s vision also includes making the sanctuary an educational space. “We want students, families, and local groups to participate and learn about compassion and responsible pet ownership,” Rohner added.

Katherine Salas Kreisel, founder of Angelitos En La Tierra, walks dogs as part of her daily rescue work in Cusco, Peru. Image courtesy of Cusco Canine Rescue.

Looking ahead

Although Rohner has photographed dogs in cities such as London, Vienna, and Barcelona, he insists that love for pets does not change across borders.

What does vary, however, are the resources; Europe has greater access to veterinary services, while in Cusco many families care for multiple dogs without adequate means

In the future, Cusco Canine Rescue plans to expand with mobile veterinary clinics, school programs, and international adoption partnerships.

A street dog stands near the entrance of Mercado de San Pedro, Cusco’s bustling central market. Image courtesy of Cusco Canine Rescue.

The ultimate goal, Rohner says, is for Cusco to become “a city where no dog suffers on the streets, and then to replicate that model in other regions.”

For those who want to support the cause, the message is simple:

“Even if you cannot adopt a dog or travel to Cusco, sharing our story, following our YouTube channel, or making a donation helps provide food, medical care, and hope. Every voice counts.”

More information about the project is available at www.arfwag.com or on their YouTube channel.