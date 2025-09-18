Machu Picchu could lose its ‘Wonder of the World’ designation

Lima, Peru — Machu Picchu, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the New 7 Wonders of the World, is facing fresh international scrutiny. On Saturday, the New7Wonders foundation warned that poor management and sustainability challenges are putting the site’s credibility as a modern wonder at risk, prompting a swift response from Peru’s Ministry of Culture.

On September 13, the Zurich-based organization issued a strong statement to Peru.

“For nearly two decades, Machu Picchu has been a symbol of pride for Peru and a New7Wonders heritage of universal value,” it said. But the statement highlighted “escalating challenges that require urgent attention: uncontrolled tourism pressure, rising prices of goods and services, risks to the site’s authenticity, and reports of irregularities in ticket sales.”

If left unresolved, these problems could “damage Peru’s image through poor visitor experiences and even jeopardize the credibility of Machu Picchu as one of our New 7 Wonders of the World,” the group warned.

Jean-Paul de la Fuente, the organization’s director, added: “This action is now more vital than ever; the permanence, justification and credibility of Machu Picchu as a New 7 Wonder under our jurisdiction depends on it.”

Peru pushes back

Two days later, on September 15, the Ministry of Culture released a statement stressing that the sanctuary’s status is not immediately at risk.

“The conservation and protection of the Historic Sanctuary of Machu Picchu is not being compromised, which is why the site is not on UNESCO’s ‘World Heritage in Danger’ list,” the ministry said.

The statement also pointed to progress recently recognized by UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee: “The Committee welcomed improvements in visitor management and the introduction of new monitoring and conservation tools.”

The government reaffirmed its commitment to “safeguard the integrity and preservation of our World Heritage, working in coordination with national and international organizations to guarantee its protection.”

Local concerns in Cusco

In Cusco, officials echoed New7Wonders’ concerns. Rosendo Baca, regional tourism director, told Latina TV: “There is no adequate management in Machu Picchu, not only in terms of preservation, but also connectivity and the tourist services around it.”

He criticized the centralized administration in Lima: “All decisions are made in the Ministry of Culture, which operates like a filing desk.”

Baca warned that mismanagement is hurting visitors: “It’s unacceptable that in 2025 we still have tourists mistreated, waiting in long lines, forced to pay only in cash, without digital options.” He also pointed to limited basic facilities: “At the entrance to Machu Picchu, the number of bathrooms is far too small. Tourists stand in long queues just to access them.”

He backed a proposal for a national dialogue table: “Machu Picchu is Peru’s symbol to the world. Without planned management and services up to 2025 standards, we will continue facing risks.”

Tourism to the site has also been interrupted at various points over the years due to political instability in the country. On Wednesday, media reported that hundreds of tourists were stranded at Machu Picchu after protestors in the region put large rocks on tracks of a tourist train that transports visitors.

Tourism sector calls for reforms

Carlos González, president of the Cusco Chamber of Tourism, argued the overall crisis is structural and requires major reforms. Speaking to Canal N, he questioned why the Ministry of Culture controls the site’s tourism management and suggested transferring it to the Vice Ministry of Tourism.

“Only professionals from the tourism sector are trained to properly manage visitor flows at such a sensitive archaeological and natural site,” he said.

González also raised concerns about finances: “Machu Picchu generates around 200 million soles ($54 million USD) annually, but only a small fraction goes to site maintenance. Most is spent on payroll, with no visible improvements for visitors or heritage protection.”

He criticized the recent return to in-person ticket sales, which he said caused long lines and confusion. “We need to go back to a 100% virtual system that guarantees transparency and efficiency,” he argued. He also pointed to security risks, citing a recent attempted attack on the railway to Machu Picchu.

A fragile balance

The clash between international warnings, government reassurances, and local criticism reveals a fragile balance. UNESCO has praised recent management improvements, but New7Wonders and regional actors insist structural problems persist.

What is at stake is not only Machu Picchu’s standing as a World Heritage Site and a Wonder of the World, but also Peru’s international reputation as a tourist destination and the long-term sustainability of its most iconic landmark.

Featured image credit:

Image: Machu Picchu

Author: Public Domain

Source: Pixabay