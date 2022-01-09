Ingram Micro Cloud launches hiring bonanza for LatAm grads, programmers, and more

Booming Miami, the next tech mecca, will be the location of yet another huge hiring event run by cloud computing giant Ingram Micro Cloud, as company leadership steps up their efforts to double the size of their South Florida operations with an eye on LatAm.

The company is now seeking to fill 200 positions in its cloud computing, sales, and marketing divisions, as a part of its “US Channel Acceleration Plan,” an investment initiative that seeks to grow the technology company’s South Florida footprint.

“Ingram Micro Cloud has been a part of the Miami community for many years, even hosting our annual Cloud Summit, the largest international gathering of cloud leaders, in this innovative city. We’re thrilled to expand our operations in South Florida, and to create opportunities for the Miami-area’s leading cloud technology, marketing and sales professionals,” said Christian Buerk, Director of Business Development at Ingram Micro Cloud.

Currently housed in Doral, Florida, the hiring surge is part of Ingram Micro Cloud’s long-term strategy to expand further into Metro Miami, which is fast becoming a crucial cloud computing hub that serves the many startups and VC funds flocking to the Magic City. New offices in Miami will also eventually act as a bridge to allow Ingram Micro Cloud to access its operations in Central and South America.

Miami is the perfect location to host a hiring event because of how attractive the city is to top tech talent, its many world-class universities, and its business-friendly environment. The company is committed to the well-being of its employees by providing competitive benefits packages which include clearly defined career paths, generous time-off plans, medical coverage from ‘day-one’ of employment, 401k matching, tuition reimbursement, and more. Ingram Micro Cloud is committed to diversity and inclusion and building a workforce that can match the vibrancy of “The Capital of Latin America.”

Said John Dusett, Executive Director of Cloud Services, “Miami’s rich talent pool and world-class universities are great resources for finding individuals eager to start a career in high tech. Additionally, Miami is a dynamic, diverse city which fits well with Ingram Micro Cloud’s vast multicultural employee and client network.”

The hiring event will be hosted at Top Golf Doral on 11850 NW 22nd Street on January 18th from 12:00pm to 8:00pm EST.