CEO of Pan Perú to chair key discussion on global collective good at Horasis Global Meeting

Pedro David Espinoza, Chief Executive Officer of Pan Perú, will lead talks on nations and firms better connecting social goods internationally at the Horasis Global Meeting this October. As a TED Talk speaker and recently recognized on the HITEC 100 Awards, Pedro will be a key speaker at the event on October 22-23 in Gaziantep, Türkiye.

Pan Perú, whose main project is Alpaca Pan Perú, trains and equips women from the Andean Mountains to become entrepreneurs, selling their handmade alpaca apparel to global markets.

As well as Pedro, ​​Former President of Ecuador Rosalía Arteaga Serrano, CEO of the Maria Cecilia Souto Vidigal Foundation Mariana Luz, and Martín Burt, Founder and Executive Director Fundación Paraguaya will also present as part of the Latin American delegation at the annual conference.

Joining the Latin American leaders at Horasis Global Meeting will be politicians, CEOs and representatives from some of the world’s most respected organizations.

Over the course of the two day conference, over 400 members of Horasis’ community will gather to discuss world leaders can collaborate to overcome critical economic, geopolitical and environmental challenges faced by societies and businesses today.

Founded by Dr. Frank Jürgen-Richter in 2005, the organization’s Global Meeting has been a leading forum for discussion and knowledge sharing between developed and emerging markets.

“Our world faces unparalleled stress today. Now is the time for leaders to come together, with the historical city of Gaziantep being a center for this global dialogue,” said Horasis Founder and Chairman Dr. Frank-Jürgen Richter in a statement.