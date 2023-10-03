Hernando Guerra García, Vice President of Peru’s Congress, dead at 60

Lima, Peru — Hernando Guerra García, the highest ranking vice president of Peru’s Congress, passed away on September 29 in the southern department of Arequipa following a medical emergency.

The 60-year-old congressman, who belonged to the right-wing Fuerza Popular (Popular Force) political party led by Keiko Fujimori, was reportedly attending a gathering with friends in the La Punta de Bombón district in the Islay province when he began to feel unwell.

According to police information accessed by the newspaper El Comercio, Guerra García was suddenly stricken with a spell of weakness and, within minutes, fainted. His colleague immediately attempted to revive him, but did not succeed.

The lawmaker was reportedly rushed to a nearby healthcare facility, but upon arrival, there was no doctor on duty to attend to him, according to local media reports. Guerra García was then transferred to the Manuel Torres Muñoz Hospital, about 40 minutes away, where the lawmaker was pronounced dead by doctors.

According to the Public Ministry in Islay, the autopsy showed that the congressman died due to a cerebral edema, swelling of the brain.

Keiko Fujimori, the daughter of jailed former president Alberto Fujimori, expressed sadness over the death of one of the most prominent politicians in her party today.

“All of us from Fuerza Popular are very sad and trying to come to terms with this news that has taken us all by deep surprise. In the case of ‘Nano,’ we want to remember him for his joy, his commitment to entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized businesses, and for his great personality,” she told the press outside her home on September 29, using a nickname for Guerra García.

Congress pays tribute to Congressman Hernando Guerra García. Image courtesy of ANDINA/Ricardo Cuba.

She also mentioned that what happened to Guerra García “should be a general wake-up call, because there is a population that is not being cared for.”

“How many lives like Mr. Hernando’s are lost because there has not been adequate and timely attention to try to save their lives?” she asked, referring to Peru’s inadequate healthcare services in rural areas.

In addition to Keiko, politicians from various political forces, including opposition parties, showed their respect.

Who was Hernando Guerra García?

Guerra García, who held a bachelor’s degree in law from the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru and a Master’s in administration from the University ESAN, was introduced in 2020 as the head of the government plan for the Fuerza Popular party. He also led the party’s list for Congress and secured his seat with over 50,000 votes.

In Parliament, he served as the spokesperson for Fuerza Popular and the chairman of the Constitution Committee.

After his passing, he must be replaced by the alternate Fernando Rospigliosi in Parliament, and there will also be an election to determine who will assume his position as vice president of the body.