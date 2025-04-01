Julio Díaz Zulueta, Peru’s new Minister of the Interior 

Lima, Peru — President Dina Boluarte on March 24 swore in her seventh Minister of the Interior since taking office. The new appointee is retired National Police General Julio Díaz Zulueta.

Díaz Zulueta assumed office just as the 72-hour deadline for President Boluarte to appoint a new minister was about to expire, following the ouster of Juan José Santiváñez in Congress on Friday, March 21. The latter was removed from office after facing heavy criticism.

Congress removed Santiváñez from office with 79 votes in favor, 11 against, and 18 abstentions after nearly two hours of debate.

Lawmakers who supported his removal said he was unable to lead the ministry, fight the country’s crime wave, or deliver good results. “We cannot keep this incompetent person in office for even one more day,” said Congresswoman Susel Paredes.

According to data from the National Death Information System (Sinadef), during Santiváñez’s 429-day tenure, 1,818 homicides were recorded nationwide. Additionally, so far in 2025, Sinadef has reported 459 homicides.

According to El Comercio, since Boluarte became president, six people have headed the Ministry of the Interior. Santiváñez was in office the longest, but during his time, the number of homicides was the highest. He also had the lowest record of dismantled criminal groups.

Former Minister of the Interior Rubén Vargas told the same newspaper that Peru is currently experiencing “the greatest criminal overflow in its republican history.” He added, “We have a government adrift with no idea how to tackle the complex issue of citizen security.”

Díaz Zulueta’s appointment comes amid intense pressure to curb rising crime and restore stability to a ministry plagued by frequent changes and a lack of effective results.

Who is Julio Díaz Zulueta, and what can be expected from his leadership?

Before assuming this position, Díaz Zulueta served as Vice Minister of Public Security under Santiváñez.

His record is not free of controversy. He has faced child support lawsuits and was investigated for alleged corruption in 2023. In fact, he was removed as head of the Lambayeque police macro-region after authorities launched an inquiry into overpriced purchases during the pandemic. He has been linked to buying alcohol and face masks for the National Police at excessively high prices.

He is also one of the 18 National Police generals who were retired during Francisco Sagasti’s government in 2020.

Regarding his academic background, Díaz Zulueta specializes in education, holds a degree in language and literature, a bachelor’s degree in administration and police sciences, and a master’s degree in defense and national development. His career in the police force spans 40 years of service.

In his inauguration speech, Díaz Zulueta reiterated his commitment to citizen security, although his past statements have sparked debate. In a public address, he stated that “the Peruvian people are among the best in citizen security in Latin America” and that the country has “the best mayors and police officers in the region.” His remarks were heavily criticized, especially amid growing concerns about crime.

With his appointment to the Ministry of the Interior, Díaz Zulueta faces the challenge of restoring confidence in a department marked by instability and addressing the criticisms surrounding his career.