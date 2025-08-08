Peru responds firmly to Petro and rejects any border dispute over Santa Rosa Island

Lima, Peru – Recent statements by Colombian President Gustavo Petro have sparked a new episode of diplomatic tension between Lima and Bogotá over the sovereignty of the Peruvian island of Santa Rosa.

On Thursday, August 7, during an event in Leticia, a Colombian city located at the tri-border with Brazil and Peru, Petro declared that Colombia “does not recognize Peru’s sovereignty over Santa Rosa Island,” and referred to local authorities as “de facto.” He also claimed that his country “will not lose its Amazon River” and vowed to “reclaim the southern border” through international mechanisms.

The Colombian leader argues that recent actions by the Peruvian government breach the 1934 Rio de Janeiro Protocol, which was signed to end territorial disputes and define border limits.

In previous posts on X, Petro accused Peru of “occupying” Colombian territory in the Amazon region through a law that, according to him, appropriates islands located north of the deepest channel of the Amazon River- which defines the international boundary. He also questioned the creation of the Santa Rosa de Loreto district, alleging that it lies in an area which would belong to Colombia.

These claims revive a territorial dispute that, as per international law experts, was settled more than 90 years ago via the 1922 Salomón–Lozano Treaty and its ratification in 1934. Therefore, the controversy is nothing new. In 2024, an official from Colombia’s Foreign Ministry had already questioned Peruvian sovereignty over Santa Rosa Island, prompting an official protest from Lima.

Speaking from Japan, where she is on an official visit, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte stressed on August 7 that “there is nothing pending to discuss with Colombia” and that Santa Rosa Island “has been Peruvian territory, under our national sovereignty, for more than a century.”

Boluarte further emphasized political and social unity in defending Peruvian territory: “Our sovereignty is not up for discussion, nor is it a pending matter to be addressed.”

In Lima, Congress unanimously approved two motions rejecting Petro’s statements, while on the ground, Prime Minister Eduardo Arana traveled to Santa Rosa with four cabinet ministers to reaffirm state presence.

“There is no border dispute with Colombia. We will continue to exercise sovereignty over territory that is internationally recognized as [being] part of Peru,” Arana said, also announcing improvements to public services and documentation campaigns for residents.

The Peruvian government believes Petro’s remarks are more an attempt to divert attention from internal conflicts in Colombia than a reflection of a genuine dispute.

Despite the tension, Lima confirmed its participation in a Joint Border Inspection Commission scheduled for September 11–12 in the Peruvian capital, aimed at verifying what has already been established under current treaties.