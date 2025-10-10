Peruvian artisans embrace digital tools to compete globally without losing tradition

Lima, Peru — Peru’s National University of Engineering (UNI), through its FabLab, has completed a pioneering project in which 44 artisans from different regions of Peru were trained in the use of digital fabrication tools, producing more than 40 prototypes in fields such as jewelry, ceramics, leather, and textiles.

The goal, according to the organizers, is to empower local crafts producers to become “digital artisans,” capable of combining tradition and technology to compete in global markets.

Peruvian handicrafts. Credit: Juan Luis Palacios Rojas

Tradition and identity in the digital age

Juan Luis Palacios Rojas, architect and lead researcher for the initiative, told Peru Reports that the motivation came from his work as an architecture professor. “Since the sublimation of craftsmanship is architecture … I saw naturally that both worlds were interconnected,” he said.

Palacios added that there was also a cultural drive: “I became involved in the artisan sector as a way to contribute in a balanced way between technological progress and traditional cultural heritage expressed through craftsmanship, with the aim of helping to rescue our identity.”

Peruvian artisans who are trained in digital technology. Credit: Juan Luis Palacios Rojas

During the workshops, artisans learned to use 3D printers and scanners, laser cutters, and three-axis CNC machines. “The goal was not only to strengthen their production, but also their creativity and their ability to work with a variety of materials during the process,” Palacios said.

The results included jewelry and ceramics developed through 3D printing, as well as embroidered and textile works adapted to CNC and laser cutting. For Palacios, the most valuable part was the artisans’ attitude: “They showed curiosity and a conviction that these tools could help in their craft by enhancing creativity, precision, and saving time. They realized there was compatibility between handmade work and digital fabrication.”

Peruvian handicrafts. Credit: Juan Luis Palacios Rojas

Toward a new profile: the “digital artisan”

According to Palacios, this process paves the way for an emerging profile: “The digital artisan will be able to conceptualize, design, and produce using technological tools, while still preserving their cultural roots. They will be capable of offering more creative products, with complex designs, precise finishes, and significant time savings—making them highly competitive internationally.”

Peruvian artisans who are trained in digital technology. Credit: Juan Luis Palacios Rojas

According to Peru’s telecommunications regulator OSIPTEL, over 90% of the country’s population now has access to the internet, either through fixed or mobile connections—one of the highest connectivity rates in Latin America. This rapid digitalization has transformed everyday life and opened new opportunities for entrepreneurship.

E-commerce, in particular, has seen explosive growth: by 2024, online sales in Peru were expected to exceed USD 23 billion, a 15% increase from the previous year, according to the Lima Chamber of Commerce’s Digital Transformation Center. Nearly 30 million Peruvians made online purchases in 2023, with 64% of transactions carried out via mobile devices.

The digital artisan’s project also emphasizes respect for both culture and the environment. “Craftsmanship is ‘healthy art,’” Palacios stressed. “Technology should be an ally, not a disruptor, and that’s why we promote the use of renewable and recyclable resources.”

Peruvian handicrafts. Credit: Juan Luis Palacios Rojas

Peruvian handicraft exports totaled approximately US$37 million in 2023, according to Mincetur. Among the most notable handicraft products exported are alpaca fiber garments, decorative ceramics, and traditional textiles. The U.S. market is the main destination for Peruvian handicrafts, representing approximately 60-66% of total exports in some recent quarters.

Among the challenges artisans face in entering international markets are: formalizing their workshops, meeting logistics and international shipping requirements, understanding design and marketing trends, language skills, as well as accessing financing, quality practices, and certifications.

The next milestone for the digital artisan’s project is a new workshop scheduled for October, with 50 artisans expected to participate. “For institutions, innovation is not an expense: it means projecting into the immediate future and consistently strengthening the artisan sector, tourism, and culture,” Palacios concluded.