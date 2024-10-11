Lima’s public transport halted as workers strike for more protection against criminals

Lima, Peru — Public transit workers in Lima, Peru began striking on Thursday to demand more protection from criminals. It’s the second strike in a month’s time.

Mass transport in Lima stopped for the 72-hour strike and schools across the capital have also reportedly closed.

Transit workers are calling on the government to repeal Law 32108, which was approved in August, and is widely criticized for allegedly benefiting criminal gangs that extort bus drivers in the city.

On September 26, transport workers across the country held a strike to protest the growing insecurity in the capital, Lima, marked by extortion, contract killings, and murders. In response, the government implemented some actions, such as a 60-day state of emergency in Lima and Callao, but the unions are not satisfied with the temporary measures.

On October 7, Walter Carrera, president of the National and International Transporters Association (Asotrani), informed the local press that some transportation unions would carry out a second strike October 10 in Lima and Callao. Some bus companies will reportedly continue to operate, with services significantly reduced, and taxi drivers and mototaxis also joined the strike.

“Law 32108 is harming all citizens in terms of security, giving rise to criminal organizations. If the legislature ignores us, we will take action through a nationwide strike,” warned Martín Valeriano, president of the National Association of Transport Integration (Anitra), during the Sunday program Punto Final.

According to the leader, “the executive branch is doing nothing,” as for about six years, transport workers have been threatened by organized crime, with a total of 14 attacks and four deaths. On September 22, a driver was murdered for not paying 7 soles (USD $1.90) per day to extortionists.

Through a letter addressed to President Dina Boluarte, on October 1, the president of Congress, the Ombudsman’s Office, and other state entities, various transportation unions and associations demanded the repeal of Law 32108.

“If we are not heard, we call on all unions, syndicates, federations, civil associations, economic activities, and the general public to raise their voices in protest in favor of the lives of all Peruvians,” the statement reads.

Why is there so much opposition to Law 32108?

Law 32108, by modifying the Penal Code, adjusts the definition of “organized crime.” According to this law, an organization can only be considered criminal if it is involved in crimes with a minimum sentence of more than six years in prison. This means that not every group committing minor offenses can be classified as part of a criminal organization. Only serious criminal acts, those carrying more severe penalties, fall under this category, thus restricting the use of the term “organized crime.” The main critics of the law argue that it excludes more than 50 crimes, including extortion.

At the end of September, the Lima Bar Association (CAL) issued a statement blaming Congress for the increase in crime, as Law 32108 allegedly benefits criminal gangs.

In statement 042-2024, CAL expressed “its deep concern about the serious situation of insecurity and crime that the country is facing.”

“It is unacceptable that the Congress of the Republic continues to pass laws that favor organized crime. The recent approval of Law No. 32108, which redefines the crime of organized crime, has created a favorable environment for the proliferation of extortion gangs and other criminal groups, causing not only irreparable human losses but also significant economic damage that deeply affects our society,” the statement explained.

In this regard, CAL held Congress responsible for passing “laws that redefine the concept of organized crime, which have allowed an increase in criminal activities, such as the growing wave of extortion, especially against transport workers.”

Despite these and other demands, Congress has not shown any willingness to debate the repeal of the law, keeping it in force and avoiding addressing the concerns raised by the transport unions.