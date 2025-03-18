Meet ‘Tony’ Vargas: Supporting social reintegration of inmates in Lurigancho, one of Peru’s most overcrowded prisons

Lima, Peru — Before arriving at Lurigancho, one of Peru’s largest prisons, Antonio “Tony” Vargas Tenorio had a completely different life. He had a stable job, a good income, but was lacking meaning in his existence.

When he started working with inmates in Lurigancho some 20 years ago, he “realized that this was where I could make a real impact,” he told Peru Reports, in a recent interview.

A 57-year-old psychotherapist and devout Catholic, Vargas initially began working at the prison as just another job. However, over time, he discovered that he could make a real impact in the lives of those deprived of their freedom.

Tony Vargas. Credit: Tony Vargas

“At first, it was a difficult challenge. Life inside the prison is harsh, and many times you feel like you can’t do anything to change it. But when you see someone manage to turn their life around, you know every effort is worth it,” Vargas recalled.

His work extends beyond the prison walls. He also follows up with those who regain their freedom. “We don’t just intervene inside; we also accompany inmates when they are released so they can reintegrate into society and avoid falling back into the same behaviors. Through the Emmaus María Reina pastoral group, we provide a support house where they can continue their treatment and find new opportunities,” he explained.

A commitment to rehabilitation

Lurigancho Prison, one of the largest in the country, faces a severe overcrowding problem, operating at more than 500% of its capacity, according to recent data from the Statistical Unit of the National Penitentiary Institute (INPE).

Lurigancho’s crisis reflects an alarming situation in the broader prison system, where 50 out of 69 facilities experience critical levels of overcrowding. Extreme cases like the Jaén and Abancay prisons, exceeding 500% occupancy, highlight the urgency of measures to alleviate the issue.

Peru’s prison system faces significant challenges, one of the most critical being the rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates into society. In Lurigancho Prison, various initiatives aim to improve inmates’ quality of life and offer them opportunities for recovery. Among these, spiritual and psychological support has become a key tool for social reintegration.

INPE promotes prison treatment through education and work, but complementary activities also have a major impact. The Prison Ministry of the Diocese of Chosica, operating in Lurigancho, is a prime example. Their work has been essential in assisting vulnerable populations within the prison, providing emotional, therapeutic, and spiritual support.

Educational courses for prisoners. Credit: Tony Vargas

“I realized that the inmates were teaching me much more than I could offer them,” Vargas said. “Through their life stories, they revealed aspects of myself that I had never seen before.”

In the chapel of Pavilion No. 14 and the prison clinic, a team of volunteers works to provide psychological therapy and support to inmates in high-risk situations. Elderly individuals, patients with HIV and tuberculosis, and those struggling with addiction receive assistance thanks to Vargas’ coordination.

Transformation through support

Since 2009, Vargas has served as the coordinator of the prison ministry in Lurigancho. His pastoral team started with 14 people, growing to 32 last year, with plans for further expansion. “Our mission is to remind inmates that they are children of God and that they can rebuild their lives. We don’t see them as ‘poor souls’ but as individuals responsible for their own future.”

Beyond spiritual guidance, the ministry confronts the structural problems of the Latin American prison system. “Prisons are overwhelmed. Overcrowding and lack of resources impact the sick and elderly the most,” he explained. However, their approach is not about charity. “We provide support, but we also demand accountability.”

Vargas and his team’s work is based on the belief that inmates can change. Through group therapy, psychological care, and rehabilitation activities, they have helped many inmates find a new path in life.

“It’s encouraging to see inmates seek our help with the intention of correcting their behavior and controlling their addictions. They want to change, and we provide the support they need to achieve it,” said Vargas. “However, it’s not an easy journey. There are relapses and moments of despair, but the important thing is that we never leave them alone.”

Tony inside the Lurigancho prison. Credit: Tony Vargas

The Prison Ministry team includes various professionals and volunteers who dedicate their expertise to helping inmates. Psychologists, therapists, and other specialists work together to provide comprehensive support.

“Our goal is to help people rebuild their lives. Many inmates grew up in environments where violence and crime were part of daily life. Giving them a real alternative and showing them that there is another path is the most important thing,” Vargas emphasized. “Many of them never had a second chance before, and when they see that someone believes in them, that’s when true change begins.”

Stories of transformation

In his more than 20 years working inside Lurigancho, Vargas has witnessed profound changes in inmates who have found a new purpose in life. “I have seen people undergo a 180-degree transformation—going from being antisocial individuals to seeking to do good.”

“Some study law to defend themselves and help others. Others dedicate themselves to art or music. Faith gives them a reason to change,” he added.

Emmaus conversion retreat for prisoners. Credit: Tony Vargas

For Vargas, this is clear evidence of the power of faith, even when individuals don’t recognize it. “These are people who live out their faith without realizing it. They just need to put a name to it. You can’t do good if you don’t have love guiding you, and that love is God’s.”

Interestingly, these stories of transformation don’t come from people who were actively involved in the church. “They weren’t missionaries or choir members; they simply came to the chapel, talked, and shared. Over the years, I have seen how pastoral agents like myself—more than 60 whom I have worked with—have accompanied and changed lives inside the prison,” he asserted.

A call to society

While the work of the Prison Ministry has had a positive impact on many inmates, significant challenges remain. The conditions in Lurigancho Prison continue to be critical due to overcrowding and lack of resources, making effective rehabilitation difficult.

Credit: Tony Vargas

Vargas and his team are calling on society to join this cause. “Our team includes different professionals who share their skills to benefit the prison population. We invite everyone to join the campaign ‘Help Us Reclaim Lives!’ All we need is willingness and the desire to share time with those who need it most,” Vargas concluded.

The rehabilitation process in prisons is not just the responsibility of the state but of society as a whole. Initiatives like Vargas’s show that with commitment and support, it is possible to give a second chance to those seeking to change their lives.