Peru tightens control over NGOs managing international funds

Lima, Peru — Amid intense political debate, Peru’s Congress has approved a reform that strengthens state oversight of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) managing international cooperation funds.

The measure, promoted by the Fuerza Popular party, led by Keiko Fujimori, and supported by other right-wing factions, seeks to impose greater transparency in the use of these resources. Some sectors have alleged that certain NGOs have operated with little supervision and have influenced the country’s political agenda.

With 82 votes in favor, 16 against, and four abstentions, Congress amended the law regulating the Peruvian Agency for International Cooperation (APCI), the entity responsible for supervising the management of non-reimbursable international technical cooperation.

The initiative was also exempted from a second vote.

More control and oversight over NGOs

The new regulations tighten requirements for NGOs receiving international cooperation funds, requiring them to register in a public database where they must report their plans, projects, and detailed use of resources.

“Enough with so much impunity. Let’s start with the most basic and essential aspect of a rule-of-law state: transparency,” said Congressman Alejandro Aguinaga, one of the main proponents of the reform.

The law also establishes that contracts between the state and NGOs must receive prior approval from the APCI. Additionally, the National Superintendence of Customs and Tax Administration (Sunat) will assess the creation of a special unit to strengthen oversight of the sector.

A debate marked by accusations and ideological differences

Supporters of the law argue that it fills a legal gap that has allowed some NGOs to operate without accountability.

“Several so-called human rights NGOs have been dedicated to defending terrorist criminals and persecuting members of the Armed Forces and the National Police,” claimed Congressman and retired Admiral José Cueto.

Similarly, Congressman Alejandro Muñante stated that “many entities do not report their activities, do not pay taxes, and often set the political agenda in the country. However, that situation is now over.”

Criticism from the UN and human rights organizations

However, the reform has not been without controversy. The UN Office for Human Rights expressed concern about the potential impact of this law on civil society organizations.

“While we acknowledge that some problematic provisions from earlier drafts were removed after dialogue with authorities, significant issues remain,” warned Ravina Shamdasani, a spokesperson for the agency.

Among the most concerning aspects, she highlighted the increased administrative burdens, the requirement for prior approval, and the broad sanctioning powers, including the possibility of deregistering organizations.

“Such measures could hinder access to international cooperation and restrict civic space, posing a serious challenge to the effective functioning of civil society organizations,” she emphasized.

Marina Navarro, Amnesty International’s director in Peru, warned that the law grants excessive discretion to the state over NGO activities.

“Everything civil society organizations do with international cooperation funds will need prior approval from the state, leaving these decisions to the discretion of the authorities. This could even lead to the removal of NGOs from the APCI registry if they criticize the authorities,” Navarro stated.

Ana Piquer, Amnesty International’s director for the Americas, stressed that the reform will negatively affect victims of human rights violations.

“This law obstructs justice for victims of various human rights violations in Peru, such as state repression, environmental contamination, or gender-based violence. In the past, these victims have been able to access justice with the support of civil society organizations. This law fuels impunity for authorities who violate human rights,” she said.

Left-wing factions in Congress have also warned that the law could be used as a pressure mechanism against organizations that report human rights abuses.