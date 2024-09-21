Peru’s Olympic medal winner Stefano Peschiera on never losing faith (Interview) 

Lima, Peru — At this summer’s Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Peruvian sailor Stefano Peschiera, who comes from a family of boaters and is deeply connected to his faith, took home what would be the country’s only medal in the games.

The 29 year old recently won the gold medal at the 2024 ILCA Central and South American Championship and Peru Reports sat down with him to discuss how his faith and family legacy have guided his career.

A legacy shaped by family and faith

Peschiera took third in the Men’s Laser event in Paris, a one-person dinghy race held in Marseille, France in August.

He said that his large family, including family members with connections to sailing, helped inspire him to compete in the event.

“I am the youngest of 24 cousins and the only one who ended up being a professional sailor,” he explained, fondly recalling his grandfather, Alfonso Peschiera, who was the first to instill in him a love for the sport.

His grandfather, an amateur sailor who bought a wooden sailboat, left a deep impression on the young athlete. “He passed away in 2008, just before a South American Optimist Championship” in Paracas Bay, a coastal city in western Peru, he recalled.

He ended up losing the championship in Paracas Bay, but did not give up. In honor of his grandfather’s legacy, he decided to continue advancing in the sport.

“They gave me a small card of my grandfather and another of the Divine Child Jesus … I carry them in my vest when I compete,” he said. “They mean so much to me.”

In addition to his familiar connection, Peschiera said his faith is also a driving force in his success. “Many times, I look to the sky and see both of them, God and my grandfather,” he added.

“Sailing has made me a cold person”

While faith and family play an important role in his life, Peschiera also readily admits some of the negative personality traits that competing at the highest level has brought out of him.

“Sailing has made me a very cold person,” he said, adding that the discipline — which requires quick and precise decision-making — has led him to be more calculating under pressure.

“It’s like playing chess while running a marathon,” he said. “You must make important decisions with a racing heart, exerting tremendous effort. You have to be very cold because your decisions affect everyone else.”

And while this cold calculation comes in handy while steering a boat on the open water, Peschiera admits that it has affected his behavior outside of the sport.

“I used to share a lot; I was very friendly and loved competing as part of a team. But when I started competing individually, I thought, ‘I have to become a little more selfish,'” he reflected.

Even so, he tries to reconnect with his true self outside of competition. “The moments when I’ve felt the most moved have been in churches, with God,” he said.

Faith and sacrifice amid adversity

Like many athletes, Peschiera’s journey in Paris 2024 wasn’t easy.

Despite leading on the first day of competition, some challenges along the way, including weather delays in the competition, led to an emotional fight for third place.

“It had been a very tough and exhausting race, and I felt powerless for not being able to do better,” he said, recalling the pressure he felt.

But standing on the podium, he could finally reflect. “I had finally achieved the goal,” he said. “Olympic medalist! For all of Peru, and for me.”

And in Peru, it is a big deal. Including Peschiera, Peru has only won five medals in its history at the Olympic games, and his was the country’s first podium placement in 32 years.

On the podium that day, the sailor couldn’t contain his emotions. “Those tears were something I had never experienced before. It’s normal to have those feelings; opening up and crying connects you with yourself,” he said.

The challenge of facing “temptations”

Throughout his career, Peschiera has faced not only physical challenges but also what he describes as “emotional temptations” such as envy and revenge.

“It’s hard to self-evaluate, but with maturity, I’ve realized things much faster,” he explained.

As he has grown, he has learned to recognize when these negative thoughts arise. “Sometimes I notice I have certain thoughts … but I realize that’s not the path I should take.”

For Peschiera, the important thing is to notice in time and correct the course. “There’s always a chance to improve. The best thing is to stay humble,” he said.

The future: Balance and legacy

At just under 30, Peschiera is at a point in his life where he is beginning to reflect on balancing his sports career and personal life.

“When you’re younger, you have more time for yourself, for the sport you practice, and you can be a bit more selfish,” he said. That perspective is beginning to change today. “As you grow, you want to leave a legacy … and, in the end, who are you going to leave a legacy to if you don’t have a family?” he asked.

As for his sports career, Peschiera has no intention of stopping. “The Olympic silver medalist was around 34 or 35, and I’m 29 … it’s possible.”

With his sights set on the 2027 Pan American Games in Lima, Peschiera dreams of raising Peru’s flag high once again. “I would love to carry the flag again.”

He added that for those who are seeking to achieve big dreams, “”Never lose faith or hope. I believe they are essential for an athlete to stay focused and have the support they need.”

“In my case, faith in God has taken me so far and given me so much … You have to get involved and do it in the best possible way.”