Peru declares State of Emergency in Lima and Callao amid rising crime rates

Lima, Peru — Peru’s President Dina Boluarte decreed a 30-day state of emergency in Lima and the province of Callao on Monday, aiming to combat organized crime and strengthen public security.

The measure, which took effect on Tuesday, March 18, allows the military to be deployed on the streets and restricts constitutional rights such as home inviolability, freedom of movement, assembly, and personal security.

This decision comes after the murder of singer Paul Flores, a member of the cumbia orchestra Armonía 10, who was shot when criminals attacked his band’s bus. The killing caused public outrage, as the group had faced extortion before.

In a statement, Boluarte expressed concern over the increasing number of homicides and announced that she is considering implementing the death penalty. “To these damned murderers, I say that I am seriously considering the death penalty because no hitman, no extortionist, will stain with blood the families who love their children,” she declared on Monday during the opening ceremony of the 2025 school year in the district of Independencia.

However, former chief of the National Intelligence Directorate (DINI), Juan Carlos Liendo, criticized the government’s lack of a strategic plan. “This situation, from populist measures to a mere will for the death penalty, to a police reform without a clear structure, shows that the government has no direction, no capacity, and no willingness to address the real security issues the country faces,” he told RPP.

According to data from the Peruvian National Police, 19,432 extortion reports were filed in 2023. In early 2024 alone, 459 homicides linked to urban violence were reported, the highest in 20 years.

While authorities attribute this surge in crime to factors such as the Venezuelan migration crisis, firearm trafficking, and the presence of criminal gangs like Tren de Aragua, critics argue that government inaction has worsened the situation. In statements to RPP, Pedro Angulo, former President of the Council of Ministers under Dina Boluarte, harshly criticized the president’s administration regarding citizen security, highlighting a rise in crime and the lack of effective measures. “The government has shown a worrying inaction against crime, allowing contract killings and extortion to spread unchecked,” he stated.

Currently, in response, the government is strengthening security with military support, a measure used before in parts of Lima from September 2023 to January 2024.

Nonetheless, Liendo questioned the effectiveness of this measure, calling it a “complete failure.” “The only constitutional way for the Army to take to the streets is when the police have been overwhelmed, triggering a state of emergency,” he emphasized.

Concrete Measures and Security Agreements

As part of the state of emergency, President Boluarte and Interior Minister Juan José Santiváñez chaired the first session of the 2025 National Citizen Security Council (Conasec). During the event, new agreements were established to combat organized crime, including:

Permanent Conasec Sessions: The council will remain in continuous session to monitor crime-fighting strategies.

Increased budget for the Police: Funding will be secured to enhance rapid-response units and strengthen police intelligence.

State of Emergency in the National Police: The government aims to improve police infrastructure and operations through an emergency declaration.

Graduate Civil Service (Secigra): A program will be created for professionals to support citizen security.

Prison system reform: Plans include reorganizing prisons and evaluating the role of the Armed Forces in their management.

Immigration control: The government will regularize the status of undocumented foreigners and, if necessary, proceed with deportations.

Mandatory military and police service: A bill will be introduced to consider its implementation.

Citizen Security War Room: A monitoring center will be established to oversee compliance with these measures.

However, Liendo warned that without a strategic plan, these actions could be ineffective. “An effective response strategy cannot be established with an institution in crisis,” he stated.

Reactions and Challenges

While the state of emergency aims to address insecurity, various sectors have questioned its effectiveness. Some public security experts argue that militarization does not tackle the root causes of crime and could lead to abuses of power.

The death penalty is not an immediate option, as it would require changing the Penal Code and withdrawing from the San José Pact, an international treaty Peru ratified.

Despite the criticism, the government reaffirmed its commitment to fighting crime with decisive measures. “Our government will never stop its relentless fight against hitmen and other criminals who want to take away our peace and tranquility. We are on their trail and will not stop until we see them pay for their crimes,” President Boluarte stated.

As the situation unfolds, the people of Lima and Callao remain on high alert, waiting to see whether the government’s actions will effectively curb the rise in crime across the country.