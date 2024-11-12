Peru’s Supreme Court declares Ethnocacerist leader Antauro Humala’s political party illegal 

Lima, Peru — The political party associated with recently-released populist leader Antauro Humala was declared illegal by a chamber of Peru’s Supreme Court on October 31.

The court also ordered the dissolution of the party, the National Alliance of Workers, Farmers, University Reservists and Laborers (A.N.T.A.U.R.O.), for which Humala is its potential presidential candidate for the 2026 elections.

Humala is a former Peruvian military officer known for leading the Ethnocacerist movement, an ideology that promotes a nationalist vision rooted in indigenous identity. He is a staunch critic of the neoliberal system. At 61 years old, he is the older brother of Ollanta Humala, who served as president of Peru from 2011 to 2016.

Antauro Humala was released from prison in August 2022 after serving 17 years and eight months for the murder of four police officers during the “Andahuaylazo,” a military uprising in January 2005 in the town of Andahuaylas, southern Peru, aimed at overthrowing then-President Alejandro Toledo.

In July 2024, the Public Ministry requested the Judiciary to declare Antauro’s party illegal, alleging that it engaged in undemocratic activities and discriminated against various groups.

Humala has proposed extreme measures to the media, including the execution of former presidents and celebrating the “Andahuaylazo,” despite the fact that it led to his imprisonment for multiple crimes. His proposals also include excluding and persecuting members of the LGTBIQ+ community as well as migrants.

According to a statement from the Public Ministry, the ruling against this party, ultimately upheld by the Peruvian Judiciary, required three specific actions. First, the party’s registration was to be canceled from the Registry of Political Organizations (ROP). Second, all party offices were to be closed, and finally, the party was barred from re-registering in the ROP.

Regarding the October 31 judicial ruling, constitutional lawyer Alejandro Rospigliosi told Canal N that it represents “a historic judgment in Peru” and “a precedent in Latin America in favor of democracy.”

“Democracy cannot allow parties that promote anti-values and violate human rights. This man talked about executing former presidents and discriminating against the LGTBI community. Democracy cannot permit such things,” he said.

However, Rospigliosi explained that Antauro could still salvage his party if the Peruvian Judiciary accepts the appeal submitted on November 5.

On the 2026 Elections

The latest national poll, conducted by Ipsos for Perú21, places Keiko Fujimori (12%), leader of Fuerza Popular, and Antauro Humala (8%) as the top two candidates. Both experienced a slight increase of two points compared to July’s results.

However, according to the same poll, seven out of 10 Peruvians believe that Antauro’s party should be excluded from the electoral race.

Fujimori is the daughter of former president and convicted human rights abuser Alberto Fujimori, 86, who was given a humanitarian pardon and released from prison in December 2023.